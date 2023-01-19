Name: Jesse Thiele
School: Summerland
Grade: Junior
Parents: Jim and Leenda Thiele
Weight Class: 132
What is your favorite memory from this sport? The bus rides after meets, blaring music while eating as much as we can
Which teammate or coach would you hire as your DJ and why? Coach Austin, he seems like his taste in music would be fire