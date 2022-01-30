Name: Jesse Thiele
School: Summerland
Grade: Sophomore
Sport: Wrestling
Position:
Parents: Jim and Leenda Thiele
What is the most important lesson this sport teaches you?
Teamwork, if one person brings down the team, then we all still have to support them when they wrestle, and a win or loss affects the whole team.
What was your dream job when you were in kindergarten?
To play in the NFL.
What is your favorite practice drill and why?
Monkey rolls, they look cool and are fun to be quick with two teammates.