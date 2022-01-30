Jesse Thiele

Name: Jesse Thiele 

School: Summerland 

Grade: Sophomore 

Sport: Wrestling 

Position: 

Parents: Jim and Leenda Thiele 

What is the most important lesson this sport teaches you?

Teamwork, if one person brings down the team, then we all still have to support them when they wrestle, and a win or loss affects the whole team. 

What was your dream job when you were in kindergarten?

To play in the NFL. 

What is your favorite practice drill and why?

Monkey rolls, they look cool and are fun to be quick with two teammates.

