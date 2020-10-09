Get to know Warrior freshman Jeremiah Murberger in his player profile.
Name: Jeremiah Murberger
School: Neligh-Oakdale
Grade: Freshman
Parents: Ronie and Millisa Murberger
Position: Left Guard
Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Dominique Curry, I watched him for a long time
What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Pre-game tunes
If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? Fast, to go anywhere I want
What inspires you to play and do your best? Colleges