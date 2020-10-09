Jeremiah

Get to know Warrior freshman Jeremiah Murberger in his player profile.

Name: Jeremiah Murberger

School: Neligh-Oakdale

Grade: Freshman

Parents: Ronie and Millisa Murberger

Position: Left Guard

Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Dominique Curry, I watched him for a long time

 

What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Pre-game tunes 

If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? Fast, to go anywhere I want 

What inspires you to play and do your best? Colleges

 

