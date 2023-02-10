Name: Jenna Funk
Name: Jenna Funk
School: Summerland
Grade: Freshman
Parents: Bob and Maria Funk
Position: Post
What is your favorite memory from your sport? Meeting new friends from different schools
Which teammate or coach would you hire as your dj and why? Mr. Appleby, he truly plays the best 90’s music during conditioning