Name: Jazmine McNally
School: Pope John
Grade: Sophomore
Parents: Joe McNally & Jill McNally
Position: Defensive Specialist #9
What are your personal goals for the season? To become a better volleyball player/teammate
What is the craziest thing that’s ever happened in practice? One time in 6th grade volleyball practice, my coach (my mom) made the team do wall sits to see who could do it the longest. I was one of the last girls and my mom told me if I didn’t win I was walking home. So eventually I won the competition and I was known as “thunder thighs” for weeks.
Who has been your biggest mentor for this sport and why? Any of the Nebraska volleyball players. Practically every girl in the state of NE wants to be a Husker volleyball player. I know I did when I was younger.
What is your favorite song for warmups? Anything super upbeat. 70’s and 80’s rock is always a favorite of mine.