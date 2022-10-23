Name: Jaydalynn Chessmore
School: Elgin Public
Updated: October 23, 2022 @ 9:47 pm
Grade: Freshman
Parents: Cassandra Chessmore, Thomas Morrison
What are the most valuable lessons you have learned from your coach? Teamwork is very important as well as supporting everyone in everything
What is your favorite memory from your sport? The day we went to the pool for conditioning
If you won $10 million in the lottery today, what would you do with the money and why? Save it for something special