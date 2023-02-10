Name: Jayce Reynolds
School: Summerland
Grade: Sophomore
Parents: Steve and Janene Reynolds
Position: Guard
What is your favorite memory from your sport? Listening to music in the locker room before games and bus rides.
Which teammate or coach would you hire as your dj and why? Hadley because she always has a good hype playlist