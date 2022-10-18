Name: Jarek Erickson
Grade: Freshman
Parents: Angie and Aaron Anderson and J.R. Erickson
Position (if applicable): Offensive line, defensive line
What are the most valuable lessons you have learned from your coach?The most valuable lesson I have learned from my coach is to start something strong and finish it strong.
What is your favorite memory from your sport? My favorite memory from my sport is when my junior high football coach let me play fullback for one play.
If you won $10 million in the lottery today, what would you do with the money and why? If I would donate 25 percent of it to my family, 25 percent to homeless people, and 25 percent to local sports programs near me. I would do this to put smiles on other people’s faces, and to ensure that they have the opportunity to do something great with the money they receive.