Name: Jaquelin Luna-Duran
School: Neligh-Oakdale
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Name: Jaquelin Luna-Duran
School: Neligh-Oakdale
Grade: Freshman
Parents: Leonardo and Virginia Luna
Position (if applicable): Guard
What is your favorite memory from your sport? When Sydney asked me which one was her left and which one was her right.
Which teammate or coach would you hire as your DJ and why? Hailey Horstman because she is a very energetic person that always wants to have fun and hype the team up.