Get to know Wolfpack sophomore Jamie Dozler in her player profile.
Name: Jamie Dozler
School: Elgin Public/ Pope John
Grade: Sophomore
Position: Outside
Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them?
I like to be myself and be original. I guess you could say that my sister has had an influence on me.
What is your pregame/premeet tradition? Hitting lines
What song do you want to describe your season and why? Probably a fast pace song because the season goes by so fast.
What inspires you to play and do your best? To never give up, do your best and push as hard as you can.