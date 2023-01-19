Name: Jacob Henery
School: Neligh-Oakdale
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Name: Jacob Henery
School: Neligh-Oakdale
Grade: Junior
Parents: Matt and Melissa Henery
Weight Class: 182
What is your favorite memory from this sport? Watching my teammate win state
Which teammate or coach would you hire as your DJ and why? Carson Whitesel, he handles the music on the bus for football and wrestling.