Jacob

Get to know Warrior freshman Jacob Henery in his player profile.

Name: Jacob Henery

School: Neligh-Oakdale

Grade: Freshman

Parents: Matt and Melissa Henery

Position: Center

Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Lebron James, he is good at sports and he helps homeless kids 

What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Listening to music

If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? All of them help people 

What inspires you to play and do your best? The thought of winning and the satisfaction of it

