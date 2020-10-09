Get to know Warrior freshman Jacob Henery in his player profile.
Name: Jacob Henery
School: Neligh-Oakdale
Grade: Freshman
Parents: Matt and Melissa Henery
Position: Center
Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Lebron James, he is good at sports and he helps homeless kids
What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Listening to music
If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? All of them help people
What inspires you to play and do your best? The thought of winning and the satisfaction of it