jack

Get to know Wolfpack sophomore Jack Wemhoff in his player profile.

Name: Jack Wemhoff

School: Elgin Public/ Pope John

Grade: Sophomore

Parents: Greg and Joyce Wemhoff

Position: RB/ LB

Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Kobe Bryant

What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Jammin with the boys

What song do you want to describe your season and why?  Young Blood-- we are a bunch of young boys trying to fit in

What inspires you to play and do your best? Put your head down and stick somebody.

