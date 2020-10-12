Get to know Wolfpack sophomore Jack Wemhoff in his player profile.
Name: Jack Wemhoff
School: Elgin Public/ Pope John
Grade: Sophomore
Parents: Greg and Joyce Wemhoff
Position: RB/ LB
Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Kobe Bryant
What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Jammin with the boys
What song do you want to describe your season and why? Young Blood-- we are a bunch of young boys trying to fit in
What inspires you to play and do your best? Put your head down and stick somebody.