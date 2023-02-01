Name: Isabella Smidt
School: EPPJ
Grade: Senior
Parents: Jennifer Donaldson and Kevin Smidt
Weight Class: 170
What is your favorite memory from your sport? Winning a bet and getting chicken nuggets
Which teammate or coach would you hire as your DJ and why? Our student manager, Danny. Her initials are ‘DJS’.