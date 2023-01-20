Name: Hayden Wilkinson
School: Neligh-Oakdale
Grade: Senior
Parents: Ashley Petersen
Weight Class: 220
What is your favorite memory from this sport? Getting thrown
Which teammate or coach would you hire as your DJ and why? Kegan Payne, he always lightens the mood