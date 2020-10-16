Get to know Bobcat sophomore Harper Klabenes in her player profile.
Name: Harper Klabenes
School: Summerland
Grade: Sophomore
Parents: Mike and Alice Klabenes
Position: Outside Hitter
Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Mikaela Foecke, she works really hard.
What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Music and friends.
If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? Read minds, because no one could lie to me.
What inspires you to play and do your best? My teammates and coaches.