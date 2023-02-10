Name: Harper Klabenes
Name: Harper Klabenes
School: Summerland
Grade: Senior
Parents: Mike and Alice Klabenes
Position: Guard
What is your favorite memory from your sport? Mr. Leisy driving us to practice my freshman year. He was the best.
Which teammate or coach would you hire as your dj and why? Emily Ahlers because you will listen to the entire pitch perfect soundtrack.