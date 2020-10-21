Harlie

Get to know Wolfpack senior Harlie Bode in her player profile.

Name: Harlie Bode

School: Elgin Public/ Pope John

Grade: Senior

Parents: Ted and Tammy Bode

Position: Right Side

Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? April Ross because she’s very determined and worked hard to get to where she’s at today. 

What is your pregame tradition? Jamming in the weight room. 

What song do you want to describe your season and why?  Legendary by Skillet. It’s a good warmup song and we’ll do some “Legendary” things this season :) 

What inspires you to play and do your best? To always work hard and push yourself. And that abs during practice are a necessity.

