Get to know Wolfpack senior Harlie Bode in her player profile.
Name: Harlie Bode
School: Elgin Public/ Pope John
Grade: Senior
Parents: Ted and Tammy Bode
Position: Right Side
Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? April Ross because she’s very determined and worked hard to get to where she’s at today.
What is your pregame tradition? Jamming in the weight room.
What song do you want to describe your season and why? Legendary by Skillet. It’s a good warmup song and we’ll do some “Legendary” things this season :)
What inspires you to play and do your best? To always work hard and push yourself. And that abs during practice are a necessity.