hannah

Get to know Warrior junior Hannah Vraspir in her player profile.

Name: Hannah Vraspir

School: Neligh-Oakdale

Grade: Junior

Parents: Allen and Lisa Vraspir

Position: Middle

Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? N/A

What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Music 

If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? My superpower would be teleportation so I could get to a place really fast

What inspires you to play and do your best? My friends inspire me to do my best cause they always tell me to never give up and do my best and don’t stop trying

0
0
0
0
0