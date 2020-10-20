Get to know Warrior junior Hannah Vraspir in her player profile.
Name: Hannah Vraspir
School: Neligh-Oakdale
Grade: Junior
Parents: Allen and Lisa Vraspir
Position: Middle
Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? N/A
What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Music
If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? My superpower would be teleportation so I could get to a place really fast
What inspires you to play and do your best? My friends inspire me to do my best cause they always tell me to never give up and do my best and don’t stop trying