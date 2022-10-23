Name: Halle Lueking
School: Elgin Public
Updated: October 23, 2022 @ 9:47 pm
Grade: Freshman
Parents: Jill Switzer
Position: middle hitter
What are the most valuable lessons you have learned from your coach? Conditioning is important and you need to have a good bond with the girls
What is your favorite memory from your sport? When we played Summerland and won
If you won $10 million in the lottery today, what would you do with the money and why? Save it and buy a nice car