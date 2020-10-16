Hailey

Get to know Warrior freshman Hailey Johnson in her player profile.

Name: Hailey Johnson

School: Neligh-Oakdale

Grade: Freshman

Parents: Miles and Melissa Peterson

Position: Opposite

Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Nicklin Hames, she plays my spot

What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Friends and music

If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? Read minds, so I know what people think about me

What inspires you to play and do your best? Making my team happy

 

 

 

