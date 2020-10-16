Get to know Warrior freshman Hailey Johnson in her player profile.
Name: Hailey Johnson
School: Neligh-Oakdale
Grade: Freshman
Parents: Miles and Melissa Peterson
Position: Opposite
Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Nicklin Hames, she plays my spot
What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Friends and music
If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? Read minds, so I know what people think about me
What inspires you to play and do your best? Making my team happy