Get to know Warrior freshman Hailey Horstmann in her player profile.
Name: Hailey Horstmann
School: Neligh-Oakdale
Grade: Freshman
Parents: John and Angi Horstmann
Position: Outside
Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Kiki Stokes, she’s very inspirational
What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Team and music
If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? Reading minds, I could know where they would put the ball
What inspires you to play and do your best? My family, friends and my team