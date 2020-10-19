Hailey

Get to know Warrior freshman Hailey Horstmann in her player profile.

Name: Hailey Horstmann

School: Neligh-Oakdale

Grade: Freshman

Parents: John and Angi Horstmann

Position: Outside

Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Kiki Stokes, she’s very inspirational

What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Team and music

If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? Reading minds, I could know where they would put the ball

What inspires you to play and do your best? My family, friends and my team

 

 

