Get to know Bobcat sophomore Hadley Cheatum in her player profile.
Name: Hadley Cheatum
School: Summerland
Grade: Sophomore
Parents: Dana and Rachael Cheatum
Position: Outside Hitter
Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Mikaela Foecke because she is so powerful on the court and was smart in school too.
What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Playing music.
If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? Flying so I wouldn’t have to drive anywhere.
What inspires you to play and do your best? My team because they are counting on me to do my part so they can do theirs.