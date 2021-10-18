Name: Hadley Cheatum
School: Summerland
Grade: 11
Parents: Dana & Rachael Cheatum
Position: Outside Hitter
What are your personal goals for the season? I want to be a good leader and able to step up when my team needs me.
What is the craziest thing that’s ever happened in practice? One day Emily actually remembered her lefts and rights.
Who has been your biggest mentor for this sport and why? My biggest mentor is my mom because she is just as passionate about volleyball as I am and helps me get better.
What is your favorite song for warmups? Dunked On by Froggy Fresh