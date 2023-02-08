Name: Hadley Cheatum
School: Summerland
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Windy with occasional snow showers. High 32F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low near 10F. NNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: February 9, 2023 @ 12:26 am
Name: Hadley Cheatum
School: Summerland
Grade: Senior
Parents: Dana and Rachael Cheatum
Position: Forward
What is your favorite memory from your sport? When we found a dead mouse in the Osmond locker room
Which teammate or coach would you hire as your DJ and why? Coach Appleby because he plays good jams from back in his day (a long time ago)