Name: Haddi Heckert
School: Neligh-Oakdale
Grade: Sophomore
Parents: Craig Heckert
Position (if applicable): Post & Guard
What is your favorite memory from your sport? Fun games before practice.
Which teammate or coach would you hire as your DJ and why? Definitely Hailey because she is always hyped & has good music taste.