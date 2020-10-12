Gunnar

Get to know Bobcat sophomore Gunnar Shabram in his player profile.

Name: Gunnar Shabram

School: Summerland

Grade: Sophomore

Parents: Jeff and Amanda Shabram

Position: Lineman

What athlete has influenced your playing style the most? Keonte Davis-- Hastings College

What is your pregame/premeet tradition? Pregame: Wear my jersey during school. Premeet: Walmart

What song do you want to describe your season and why? Rocky Balboa’s theme song because I’m gonna fight to be the best around. 

What is something your coach has taught you that will stick with you? Keep your mouth shut and play some football. 

 

