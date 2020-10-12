Get to know Bobcat sophomore Gunnar Shabram in his player profile.
Name: Gunnar Shabram
School: Summerland
Grade: Sophomore
Parents: Jeff and Amanda Shabram
Position: Lineman
What athlete has influenced your playing style the most? Keonte Davis-- Hastings College
What is your pregame/premeet tradition? Pregame: Wear my jersey during school. Premeet: Walmart
What song do you want to describe your season and why? Rocky Balboa’s theme song because I’m gonna fight to be the best around.
What is something your coach has taught you that will stick with you? Keep your mouth shut and play some football.