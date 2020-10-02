Griffin Claussen

Get to know Warrior senior Griffin Claussen in his player profile.

​Name: Griffin Claussen

School: Neligh-Oakdale

Grade: Senior

Parents: Elizabeth and Shannon Hendren

Position: Team captain 

What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? The thought of crossing the finish line in a placing position.

If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? Teleportation, because then I’d never be late to school

What inspires you to play and do your best? All of the records I want to beat 

