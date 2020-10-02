Get to know Warrior senior Griffin Claussen in his player profile.
Name: Griffin Claussen
School: Neligh-Oakdale
Grade: Senior
Parents: Elizabeth and Shannon Hendren
Position: Team captain
What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? The thought of crossing the finish line in a placing position.
If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? Teleportation, because then I’d never be late to school
What inspires you to play and do your best? All of the records I want to beat