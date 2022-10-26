Name: Grayson Kight
Updated: October 27, 2022 @ 11:49 am
School: Neligh-Oakdale
Grade: Freshman
Parents: Elizabeth and Shannon Hendren, John Kight
Position: Right guard
What are the most valuable lessons you have learned from your coach? Don’t give up.
What is your favorite memory from your sport? Getting flattened out by Austin Rudolf and Landyn Schrader.
If you won $10 million in the lottery today, what would you do with the money and why? Donate $1 million to a pet charity and help my family and give them some and then try to set myself up for my future.