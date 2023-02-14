Name: Grayson Kight
School: Neligh-Oakdale
Grade: 9
Parents: Elizabeth and Shannon Hendren
Position (if applicable): Guard
What is your favorite memory from your sport? In 7th grade against Creighton I hit a 3 point buzzer beater to win the game.
Which teammate or coach would you hire as your DJ and why? Colson he always has the speaker and music.