Get to know Warrior junior Grace Shabram in her player profile.
Name: Grace Shabram
School: Neligh-Oakdale
Grade: Junior
Parents: Chad and Tanya Shabram
Position: Opposite
Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Nicklin Hames, she plays Husker volleyball and I like her because she gets her team pumped even if they are losing
What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Listening to music
If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? N/A
What inspires you to play and do your best? My coaches and my teammates