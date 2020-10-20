Grace

Get to know Warrior junior Grace Shabram in her player profile.

Name: Grace Shabram

School: Neligh-Oakdale

Grade: Junior

Parents: Chad and Tanya Shabram

Position: Opposite

Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Nicklin Hames, she plays Husker volleyball and I like her because she gets her team pumped even if they are losing

 

What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Listening to music 

If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? N/A

What inspires you to play and do your best? My coaches and my teammates

 

