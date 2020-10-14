Gavyn

Get to know Falcon senior Gavyn Clause in his player profile.

Name: Gavyn Clause

School: Elkhorn Valley

Grade: Senior

Parents: Kelly Clause

Position: O-line, D-line

Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Jordan Burroughs, he is a beast

 

What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Listening to music in the locker room

If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? Super strength because jacked people are cool

What inspires you to play and do your best? Coach Black yelling at me

 

0
0
0
0
0