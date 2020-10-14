Get to know Falcon senior Gavyn Clause in his player profile.
Name: Gavyn Clause
School: Elkhorn Valley
Grade: Senior
Parents: Kelly Clause
Position: O-line, D-line
Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Jordan Burroughs, he is a beast
What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Listening to music in the locker room
If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? Super strength because jacked people are cool
What inspires you to play and do your best? Coach Black yelling at me