Get to know Bobcat freshman Garrett Napier in his player profile.
Name: Garrett Napier
School: Summerland
Grade: Freshman
Parents: Brian and Denise Napier
Position: Lineman
What athlete has influenced your playing style the most? JJ Watt
What is your pregame/premeet tradition? Listening to music
What song do you want to describe your season and why? We are the Champions. Because I’m hoping the year goes well.
What is something your coach has taught you that will stick with you? Push harder everyday.