GarrettNapier

Get to know Bobcat freshman Garrett Napier in his player profile.

Name: Garrett Napier

School: Summerland

 

Grade: Freshman

Parents: Brian and Denise Napier

Position: Lineman

What athlete has influenced your playing style the most? JJ Watt

What is your pregame/premeet tradition? Listening to music

What song do you want to describe your season and why? We are the Champions. Because I’m hoping the year goes well. 

What is something your coach has taught you that will stick with you?  Push harder everyday. 

 

