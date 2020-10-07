Get to know Wolfpack freshman Gage Thiessen in his player profile.
Name: Gage Thiessen
School: Elgin Public/ Pope John
Grade: Freshman
Parents: Julie and Brian Thiessen
Position: Fullback
Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Russell Wilson because he is a good quarterback and just an all around good player.
What gets you pumped up before a game or meet?
Listen to music and have fun before and after games.
What song do you want to describe your season and why? Come and Go because you are always going for it in football.
What inspires you to play and do your best? Never say you can’t always do and do your limit.