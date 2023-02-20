Name: Gage Thiessen
School: EPPJ
Grade: Junior
Parents: Julie and Brian Thiessen
Position: Guard
What is your favorite memory from your sport? Going down state last year
Which teammate or coach would you hire as your dj and why? Euse, he’s got a good taste in music now a days