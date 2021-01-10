Name: Derek Hahne
School: Elkhorn Valley
Grade: Junior
Parents: Darin and Carey Hahne
Position: Point Guard
Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them?
Jakeem Brown because he scored 17 points in our Bison tournament in Lincoln.
What is your favorite memory from your sport?
Summerland League with the boys.
Who on the team has the best pre-game/pre-meet playlist? I’d say myself.
What inspires you to play and do your best? Braedyn Ollendick because he just committed to Doane University.