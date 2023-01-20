Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Updated: January 21, 2023 @ 12:10 am
Name: Ethan Kester
School: Summerland
Grade: Freshman
Parents: Paul and Crystal Kester
Weight Class: 126
What is your favorite memory from this sport? Going to big meets in youth wrestling
Which teammate or coach would you hire as your DJ and why? Kendrick because he always brings the music.