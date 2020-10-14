Get to know Wolfpack sophomore Ethan Hinkle in his player profile.
Name: Ethan Hinkle
School: Elgin Public/ Pope John
Grade: Sophomore
Parents: Luke and Jessica Hinkle
Position: Center/Guard
Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? JJ Watt.
What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? We hype each other up in the locker room and bring that energy to the field.
What song do you want to describe your season and why? Underdogs because we might not look huge but we are going to bring it.
What inspires you to play and do your best? Never give up. Anything can happen to anyone.