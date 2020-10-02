Get to know Falcon freshman Emma Qualset in her player profile.
Name: Emma Qualset
School: Elkhorn Valley
Grade: Freshman
Parents: Curt and Brandi Qualset
Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Tiger Woods because he is a very good golfer and he is really inspiring
What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? My team and family help inspire me to do my best and the jokes we tell
What inspires you to play and do your best? My family inspires me to do my best, to improve every meet and practice