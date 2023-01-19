Name: Emma Petersson
Name: Emma Petersson
School: Summerland
Grade: Junior
Host parents: Lindsey and Brian Switzer; Parents: Elin and Peo Petersson
Weight Class: 170
What is your favorite memory from this sport? When Amor who is about 60 lbs lighter then me picked me up and carried me across the room and back
Which teammate or coach would you hire as your DJ and why? Jesse because he has good music taste and would play loud music