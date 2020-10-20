Get to know Wolfpack junior Emma Mnlarik in her player profile.
Name: Emma Mnlarik
School: Elgin Public/ Pope John
Grade: Junior
Parents: Julie Mlnarik
Position: Setter
Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? One athlete I really look up to is Kenzie Maloney. She showed true leadership and perseverance on the court and I strive to work as hard as her.
What is your pregame/premeet tradition? My pregame tradition is jamming out and dancing to music in the locker room.
What song do you want to describe your season and why? The Hustle because this season we need to work hard and hustle as a team.
What inspires you to play and do your best? One thing I will always remember is the coach telling me to never give up.