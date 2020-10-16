Get to know Wolfpack freshman Emma Lea Ruterbories in her player profile.
Name: Emma Lea Ruterbories
School: Elgin Public/ Pope John
Grade: Sophomore
Parents: Paul and Erin Ruterbories
Position: Middle Hitter
Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Kimberly Hill
What is your pregame/premeet tradition? The Husker prayer
What song do you want to describe your season and why? Im A Go Getta-- Lil Wayne because this season I’m going to be a go getta and I’m going to give it all I have to succeed.
What inspires you to play and do your best? SIf you’re tired, you can keep going.