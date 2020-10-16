Emma Lea

Get to know Wolfpack freshman Emma Lea Ruterbories in her player profile.

Name: Emma Lea Ruterbories

School: Elgin Public/ Pope John

Grade: Sophomore

Parents: Paul and Erin Ruterbories

Position: Middle Hitter

Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Kimberly Hill 

What is your pregame/premeet tradition? The Husker prayer

What song do you want to describe your season and why?  Im A Go Getta-- Lil Wayne because this season I’m going to be a go getta and I’m going to give it all I have to succeed. 

What inspires you to play and do your best? SIf you’re tired, you can keep going.

