Name: Emma Kerkman
School: Summerland
Grade: 12th
Parents: Kelly & Amy Kerkman
Position: Middle Hitter
What are your personal goals for the season? To become a better blocker and player in general.
What is the craziest thing that’s ever happened in practice? IDK, every practice is crazy!
Who has been your biggest mentor for this sport and why? My dad, he always pushes me to work hard and to never give up. & Emily Wordy just because she’s a good mentor. :)
What is your favorite song for warmups? I don’t have a favorite, but I usually like them a