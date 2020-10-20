Get to know Bobcat junior Emma Kerkman in her player profile.
Name: Emma Kerkman
School: Summerland
Grade: Junior
Parents: Kelly and Amy Kerkman
Position: Middle Hitter
Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Mikaela Foecke
What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Jamming to music.
If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? Time travel to get to places faster.
What inspires you to play and do your best? My teammates, coaches, and parents.