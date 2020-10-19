Get to know Bobcat sophomore Emma Funk in her player profile.
Name: Emma Funk
School: Summerland
Grade: Sophomore
Parents: Bob and Maria Funk
Position: Rightside
Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Micahel Jordan, he’s a great player and never gave up.
What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Listening to music or talking with the team.
If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? To freeze time so you could look back at memories and have more time with the people and things you love the most.
What inspires you to play and do your best? My family, friends, and mom.