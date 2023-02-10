Name: Emma Funk
School: Summerland
Grade: Senior
Parents: Bob and Maria Funk
Position: Post
What is your favorite memory from your sport? Having my family being my biggest supporters, being a role model to Addy, Trent and Lennon and hearing them cheer me on. The fun times in practice, friendships and game day bus rides.
Which teammate or coach would you hire as your DJ and why? Coach Appleby because he always plays the classics as he calls them or Addison Mlnarik because she always has the most energy that pumps everyone up.