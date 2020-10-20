Boggs

Get to know Warrior junior Emma Boggs in her player profile.

Name: Emma Boggs

School: Neligh-Oakdale

Grade: Junior

Parents: Troy Boggs and Shantell Boggs

Position: Middle

Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Lauren Stivrins, good role model

What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Music gets me pumped 

If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? I would have super speed so I can get every ball

What inspires you to play and do your best? I just love volleyball, so that’s what inspires me

 

