Get to know Bobcat junior Emily Nordby in her player profile.
Name: Emily Nordby
School: Summerland
Grade: Junior
Parents: Ed and Mary Jo Nordby
Position: Middle Hitter
Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Kyra Nilson, she’s just such an inspiration.
What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Spending time with my teammates.
If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? I’d choose to be a mind reader so I would know what people are actually thinking.
What inspires you to play and do your best? Not wanting to let down my teammates.