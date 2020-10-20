Emily

Get to know Bobcat junior Emily Nordby in her player profile.

Name: Emily Nordby

School: Summerland

Grade: Junior

Parents: Ed and Mary Jo Nordby 

Position: Middle Hitter

Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Kyra Nilson, she’s just such an inspiration. 

What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Spending time with my teammates. 

If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? I’d choose to be a mind reader so I would know what people are actually thinking. 

What inspires you to play and do your best? Not wanting to let down my teammates.

0
0
0
0
0