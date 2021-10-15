Name: Emerson Knust
School: Neligh-Oakdale
Grade: Sophomore
Parents: Gail and April Knust
Position: Setter/right side
What are your personal goals for the season? Miss less than five serves; consistent sets
What is the craziest thing that’s ever happened in practice? Abby’s story of her dog farting in front of the fan
Who has been your biggest mentor for this sport and why? Aunt Ashlee, always encourages me and helps whenever I need help
What is your favorite song for warmups? DJ Got Us Fallin’ In Love