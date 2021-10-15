Emerson Knust

Name: Emerson Knust

School: Neligh-Oakdale

Grade: Sophomore

Parents: Gail and April Knust 

Position: Setter/right side

What are your personal goals for the season? Miss less than five serves; consistent sets

What is the craziest thing that’s ever happened in practice? Abby’s story of her dog farting in front of the fan

Who has been your biggest mentor for this sport and why? Aunt Ashlee, always encourages me and helps whenever I need help

What is your favorite song for warmups? DJ Got Us Fallin’ In Love

