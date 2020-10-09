Get to know Warrior freshman Emerson Knust in her player profile.
Name: Emerson Knust
School: Neligh-Oakdale
Grade: Freshman
Parents: Gail and April Knust
Position: Setter
Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Nicklin Hames, I like how she plays and uplifts the Huskers
What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Listening to music
If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? To fly because I could go anywhere
What inspires you to play and do your best? My family and teammates