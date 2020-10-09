emerson

Get to know Warrior freshman Emerson Knust in her player profile.

Name: Emerson Knust

School: Neligh-Oakdale

Grade: Freshman

Parents: Gail and April Knust

Position: Setter

Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Nicklin Hames, I like how she plays and uplifts the Huskers

What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Listening to music 

If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? To fly because I could go anywhere

What inspires you to play and do your best? My family and teammates

